Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 71.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

NYSE:DRI opened at $137.86 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

