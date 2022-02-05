Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,290,337 Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition accounts for 3.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 5.13% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFTA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QFTA remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

