Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 846,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,741,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition makes up 20.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 1.38% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETAC remained flat at $$9.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

