Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $170.14 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $104.34 or 0.00251485 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $170.14 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,565,218 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

