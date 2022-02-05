Datamine Achieves Market Capitalization of $217,810.16 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Datamine has a total market cap of $217,810.16 and approximately $5,244.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00319248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006404 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.01207439 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,251,269 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

