Datamine FLUX Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $347,029.57 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.53 or 0.07267879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.27 or 1.00128244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,123,150 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.