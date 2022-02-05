Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

