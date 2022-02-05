Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $103.87 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

