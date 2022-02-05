Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Heartland Express worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

