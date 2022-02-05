Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.22. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

