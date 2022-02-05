Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

