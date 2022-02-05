Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

CALM stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

