Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

