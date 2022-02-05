Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

