Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.