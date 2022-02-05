Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 6,501 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Employers worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

