Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 6,603 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Argan worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Argan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:AGX opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.