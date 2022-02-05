Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,989.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,794.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

