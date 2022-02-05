Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American National Group worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of American National Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.95. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.