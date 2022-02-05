Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of American National Group worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth about $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth about $28,109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $21,862,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.95. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

