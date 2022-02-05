Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

