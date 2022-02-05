Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 9,849 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

