Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

