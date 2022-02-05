Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $234.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

