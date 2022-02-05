DecentBet Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $138,811.99 and approximately $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00112353 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

