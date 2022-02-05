Decentraland Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,853,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,832,145,498 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

