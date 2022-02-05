Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $188,548.88 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00111828 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

