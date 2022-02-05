Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.02 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

