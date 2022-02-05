DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1,133.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002728 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014224 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008643 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,630,987 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

