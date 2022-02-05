DEEPSPACE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $307,707.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $6.61 million and $307,707.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

