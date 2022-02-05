DeFine Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. DeFine has a market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.