DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

