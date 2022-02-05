Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63 on Top Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00247452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006831 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

