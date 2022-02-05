Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 359,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.