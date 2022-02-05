DeRace Market Cap Reaches $90.72 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004910 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $90.72 million and $4.11 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeRace has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

