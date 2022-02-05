DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $2.74 on Major Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006590 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $71.40 million and $629,388.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.