Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

