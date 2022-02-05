Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.20. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.