Devery (EVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,265.03

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Devery has a total market cap of $78,265.03 and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00111468 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

