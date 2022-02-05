DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Tops $3.97 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $430.43 million and $3.97 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00253996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

