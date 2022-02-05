Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $31.31 or 0.00075624 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,630.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

