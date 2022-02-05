Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $72.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00123636 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

