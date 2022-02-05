Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 47,740 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Target worth $702,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

