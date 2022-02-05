Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,244 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $706,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

