Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Costco Wholesale worth $731,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

