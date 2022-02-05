Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 42,164 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Netflix worth $586,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52,720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 65,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

