Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of Digital Realty Trust worth $555,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 150.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

