Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Micron Technology worth $707,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

