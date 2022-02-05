Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Simon Property Group worth $649,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.