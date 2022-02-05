Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 962,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of ConocoPhillips worth $827,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

